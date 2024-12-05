Gwen Stefani’s Green Thumb Just Got Her in a Little Bit of Trouble

Gwen Stefani's green thumb got her into a little bit of trouble recently.

The pop superstar often talks about how much she enjoys gardening at the Oklahoma property she shares with husband Blake Shelton, but over the Thanksgiving break, she came into contact with a plant that gave her a painful skin reaction.

"It stings and itches so bad," she said in one Instagram Stories slide, saying that she wasn't sure what had caused the bad reaction.

Though it was an unpleasant experience, Stefani seems to have fully recovered from her encounter with the poisonous plant.

During a video interview with ET Online ahead of The Voice's live show, the singer seemed to be feeling better.

Still, she said the mystery rash was no picnic.

"It felt like a hundred ants biting you," she recalls. "And I was like, 'Ahhhh!'"

Poisonous plants aside, Stefani's love of growing her flower garden has brought her a lot of good things, both personal and musical. Her newest album, Bouquet, has a floral theme, and includes a duet with Shelton called "Purple Irises."

Read More: See What's Popping Up in Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani's Garden

Stefani began writing "Purple Irises" during the COVID-19 pandemic quarantines of 2020, and she didn't originally plan it to be a duet. But Shelton expressed an interest in the song, and ultimately, it just fit.

"We didn't have to rewrite anything. It just worked," Stefani explained when she released the song.