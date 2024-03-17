Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been working on building out their flower garden for quite a few years now, but they might've outdone themselves in 2024.

As spring approaches, Stefani posted a garden tour to her social media, giving fans a peek into all the colorful blooms popping up. Yarrow, celosia, stock flowers and aster are just a few of the varieties of blooms that the superstar couple will be enjoying this year.

Stefani may be the mastermind, but this garden is a labor of love between her and her country superstar husband. Shelton makes several appearances in Stefani's update video: We see him driving his pickup truck around their Tishomingo, Okla. property, as well as distributing mulch, pruning trees, picking daffodils and more.

"Oklahoma life with u," Stefani wrote in the caption of her post.

The centerpiece of the update video is Shelton and Stefani's crop of purple irises, which, as Stefani pointed out in the clip, are "about to bloom." They're particularly special this year because of the couple's new, Stefani-led duet of the same title, which she put out in early February.

During a stop on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stefani recently explained the story behind "Purple Irises." It all started back in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when a text from Kelly Clarkson inspired the pop star and No Doubt frontwoman to get to work on new music.

"I'm sitting there, you know, cleaning toilets, doing dinner, homeschool. She's sending me all these songs she's writing, and I'm like, 'Wait a minute. When?! How are you doing this?'" Stefani remembers.

Years later, she wrote "Purple Irises" -- and immediately knew she'd hit on the kind of music she wanted her next chapter to be. Though she didn't originally write the song to be a duet with Shelton, she asked him if he'd like to be part of it -- and the fit turned out to be so natural that she didn't even have to rework the track at all.

Stefani and Shelton have performed their new duet together on a handful of occasions, including during Shelton's set at the 2024 Houston Rodeo. They already have two No. 1 country hits together, "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere."