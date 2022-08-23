Gwen Stefani’s kids are growing up! The No Doubt frontwoman and wife of Blake Shelton celebrated her middle child’s birthday over the weekend with a few candid photos.

Taking to social media, Stefani posted a series of snapshots of her son Zuma, who turned 14 years old on Sunday (Aug. 21). She also included an image of the teenager’s birthday cake, which looks to be a dream come true for anybody who has a serious sweet tooth.

The first image in the slideshow, which can be viewed above, is an adorable capture of Zuma as a blue-eyed baby. He sports a sideways ball cap while staring sweetly into the camera lens. Another shot shows a teenage Zuma smiling wide as his mother puckers up to deliver a kiss on her boy’s cheek.

“Happy 14th bday ZUMA!! We love u!! Gx,” Stefani simply captioned the photos, which she uploaded to Instagram on Monday (Aug. 22).

Zuma is one of three kids Stefani shares with her ex-husband, Bush singer Gavin Rossdale. Along with Zuma, Stefani and Rossdale are parents to sons, Kingston, 16, and Apollo, 8. Stefani and Rossdale split in 2016 after 13 years of marriage. Despite their divorce, they both seem to be fully-invested in their kids' lives. In fact, Rossdale also posted a heartfelt tribute to his son as part of Zuma’s birthday celebrations.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZUMA - my sweetest boy, you are the shine of my sun. I love everything about you, a magical boy indeed, layers on layers. So happy you’re mine,” Rossdale pens on Instagram. “ You’ve even made me fall in like with baseball. YOU HAVE AN ARM OF GOLD, and you can hit the life out of a ball that flies at 80mph. You’re amazing. We are gonna celebrate hard because that’s how we roll. @zuma_rossdale21@zumarossdale007.”

And it seems as though Zuma and his brothers — as with his famous mother — have a lot of love in their lives. Shelton, who wed Stefani in July of 2021, six years after parting ways with fellow country star Miranda Lambert, recently opened up about his intentions to spend more quality time with his wife and stepsons.

"Look, I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids, and it's just a new phase of my life,” the “No Body” singer tells Entertainment Tonight of taking a step back from his professional career to make family a priority.

That’s not to say Shelton won’t be making music or appearing as a judge on The Voice. "I'm having fun putting out songs when I feel like it, and luckily, the record label allows me to do that," he says.

Shelton and Stefani will be spending plenty of quality time together at home and work as they will take up roles as judges on the upcoming season of The Voice. The married pair will star alongside each other and fellow coaches John Legend and Camila Cabello when Season 22 of The Voice premieres Sept. 19 on NBC.

18 Celebrity Country Couples You Probably Forgot About Carrie Underwood is a part of this list, twice! So too is Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and Dwight Yoakam. See all the celebrity country couples that once were, until they broke up.