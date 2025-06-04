Here Are the Best Summer Country Songs When You’re Happy + Sad

The official start of the summer season is just around the corner, and nothing goes together quite as well as country music and summer songs.

Country has plenty of fun, upbeat summer songs that provide the perfect soundtrack to your summer plans.

Whether you're headed out on the water, vacationing at the beach, grilling with your friends and family or just knocking back a few cold ones over the weekend, Taste of Country has put together a stellar playlist to accompany all of your summer fun.

But summer isn't all fun and games. Who among us hasn't experienced the sting of a summer romance that comes to an end when the weather turns cool? There are plenty of sad summer country songs to console you when you're feeling down, too.

Tough breakups aren't the only topic for country's saddest summer songs.

Also look for songs about farmers experiencing a drought, the passing of a friend, and even just how hard it can be to simply watch the years roll by as they bring inevitable change.

Scroll through below to see the happiest and saddest summer songs in country music, and click on the highlighted areas to listen to each song.

Country Music's 50 Best Summer Songs Country music is loaded with great summer songs made for taking the stress away. Vacation songs, beach songs, road trip songs and tailgate songs make up this ultimate summertime playlist. Who do you think has the best country summer song? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes