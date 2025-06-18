Harley Davidson Recalls 82,000 Motorcycles Due to Crash Risk

Before you strap up, ready to head out on the road on your hog, you might want to check to see if it's one of the 82,100 Harley Davidson motorcycles that are being recalled due to a major crash risk.

FOX Business is reporting that the 82K Harley Davidson Softails that are part of the recall have a faulty part on the back tire that could lead to sudden tire deflation, which would lead to an almost immediate crash.

Before you panic, check to see if your Harley is one of the recalled models:

2018-2019 FLDE

2018-2021 FLHC

2018-2024 FLHCS

2018 and 2023 FLHCS ANV

2020-2024 FXLRS

2022-2024 FXLRST

2022 FXRST Softail motorcycles

If you still aren't sure if your motorcycle has the rear shock adjuster mounting tab that could fracture and cause rear tire deflation, Harley Davidson says they will be issuing a letter to all known owners of said bikes this month.

Recalls aren't a new thing for Harley Davidson — they have had at least five in the past 12 years, starting with a three year stretch of back-to-back-to-back recall years.

In 2013, the brand recalled 29,000 motorcycles due to an issue with the clutch system. Then in 2014, they had to recall thousands of motorcycles due to a faulty brake master cylinder, and in 2015 they recalled even more bikes due to a fuel pump issue.

This latest recall is a little more serious, as it can lead to a sudden loss of control of the motorcycle, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration [NHTSA].

If you do have one of the recalled motorcycles, you are urged to bring it to your local authorized Harley Davidson dealer where the issue will be resolved for you at no cost.

