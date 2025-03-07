Hoda Kotb Finally Addresses Kevin Costner Dating Rumors

Are they, or aren't they? Hoda Kotb finally addressed rumors that she is dating former Yellowstone star Kevin Costner.

Kotb recently commented on the rumors about her "relationship" with Costner, saying she finds it strange that he always seems to be in the same places as her.

While at the Runway for Recovery’s fashion show in New York City, Kotb joked that she was starting to question how coincidental these run-ins actually were.

“Isn’t it sort of weird that he always ends up where I am?" she joked to Us Weekly at the event. "I mean, I’m just living my life, and there he is. It just keeps happening.

"When is it not a coincidence anymore? That’s what I was wondering,” she added.

However, she neither confirmed nor denied if they are, in fact, dating.

The romance rumors first started after Kotb and her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, interviewed Costner on Today With Hoda & Jenna in June 2024, where the chemistry between Kotb and Costner sparked speculation. Kotb had said she appreciated Costner's down-to-earth personality, and specifically, how he likes to eat baked beans straight from the can.

The rumors just kept on coming after Kotb posted a photo with the actor at Super Bowl LIX in her IG carousel along with other famous faces.

A lot of fans commented specifically about the two, referring to them as a “couple.”

Savannah Guthrie also commented "New Couple Alert" and tagged Jenna Bush Hager, who commented, "We have been waiting for this moment."

Kotb is no stranger to love. She was married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 to 2008 and was engaged to Joel Schiffman for eight years before announcing their split in 2022.

Costner just finalized his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in September 2023 after 19 years of marriage. The former model and handbag designer got engaged to her boyfriend, financier Josh Connor, on Jan. 26.

