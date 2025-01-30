Yellowstone star Kevin Costner's ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, is reportedly getting married again.

The former model and handbag designer got engaged to her boyfriend, financier Josh Connor, on Jan. 26, People reports.

The proposal came while the couple were having dinner in Santa Barbara, a source tells the celebrity magazine.

"It was about to rain, so almost no one else was on the beach when Josh got down on one knee."

Baumgartner, 50, married Costner in September of 2004.

They had three children.

She filed for divorce in May of 2023, after 18 years of marriage to the Oscar-winning actor and director.

They settled the divorce in September of 2023.

The divorce was contentious, with the former couple fighting over money, property and the validity of their prenuptial agreement. Costner ultimately agreed to pay slightly more than their prenup had directed, but significantly less than what Baumgartner was asking.

Baumgartner and Connor knew each other during her marriage to Costner. In fact, he was their neighbor, and he and Costner were friends.

Media rumors of an affair followed them during the divorce — especially after they were spotted together in Hawaii in July of 2023 looking very cozy.

Us Weekly reports that Baumgartner denied that she was dating Connor in court in August of 2023, saying they were just friends. A friend of the couple confirmed that they had started dating to People in January of 2024.

"Anyone who knows Christine knows how she has dedicated her life to her family. They do a lot together, and caring for her kids has remained very focus this whole time," a source tells People. "Her friends and family have been incredibly supportive of her relationship with Josh, and everyone can tell how happy they are together. Now, everyone wants to know when and where the wedding will be!"

Costner has been subject to dating rumors since his divorce, but has not confirmed any new relationship. He has mostly stayed busy working on his multi-part Western epic, Horizon: An American Saga, which became a streaming hit on Netflix after a poor theatrical showing at the box office.

