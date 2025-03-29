REPORT: Kevin Costner ‘Chasing’ a Romance With Demi Moore After Divorce

There might be a romantic new plot twist for beloved former Yellowstone star Kevin Costner after all.

After being overlooked by the Academy Awards for his project Horizon: An American Saga, Costner is reportedly spending lots of time on a potential new romance.

According to Radar Online, Costner has been pursuing actress Demi Moore, chasing something more than just friendship. The two Hollywood veterans have known each other for years, but recently things may have progressed.

The two reportedly connected through mutual friends including Billy Bob Thornton, who she has worked with on Paramount's recent hit, Landman. Since Costner also worked with Paramount on Yellowstone, one might assume the mutual friends are associated with Sheridan's production team or casting.

Since his high-profile divorce from Christine Baumgartner in 2023, Costner’s been navigating single life.

Costner and Baumgartner officially finalized their divorce on Feb. 16, ending their 18-year marriage. They agreed to joint custody of their three children, with Baumgartner receiving $63,000 per month in child support.

Costner and Baumgartner first met in 1996 and married in 2004. He was previously married to Cindy Silva.

Hoda Kotb was also in the rumor mill as a potential love interest after Costner's divorce. She addressed rumors about dating the Oscar winner, joking about how often they coincidentally cross paths.

While attending a fashion show in New York City, she questioned whether these run-ins were truly random. However, Kotb neither confirmed nor denied any romantic connection.

