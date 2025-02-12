Kevin Costner Spotted With Hoda Kotb — Fans Are Wondering, Are They a Couple?

Hoda Kotb and Kevin Costner were spotted together at the 2025 Super Bowl. Are they a couple?

Fans have been fueling ongoing rumors of a romance between the former Today anchor and the Oscar-winning actor since July of 2024, when Costner appeared on the morning show not long after his divorce became final.

Following their Super Bowl encounter, Kotb shared a photo with Costner on Instagram, which sparked interest among her colleagues, including Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager. The playful comments from Guthrie and Bush Hager further fueled the speculation about a potential relationship between Kotb and Costner.

The idea of Kotb and Costner being an item first gained traction in July 2024, when a fan jokingly asked Kotb about the possibility during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Kotb responded jokingly, suggesting she would be open to it if the fans wanted it.

The rumors continued throughout 2024, with Bush Hager even teasing Kotb about the prospect of dating Costner during a segment on Today in January 2025. The hosts really leaned into the speculation.

In addition to her personal life, Kotb has been making moves professionally after leaving Today in January 2025 following a 17-year tenure. She expressed her gratitude to fans and colleagues on her final day on the show.

Kotb has also hinted at a future in the wellness space, alongside former HGTV star Joanna Gaines. She recently teased an exciting new project with Gaines, posting on Instagram about their upcoming collaboration, which she described as a "great adventure" for which fans should stay tuned.

Will Hoda and Kevin’s romance be the next big thing? We’ll just have to wait and see, but we’re sure their fans will be ready to ship them at first moment's notice.

