Kelly Reilly isn’t holding back when it comes to Yellowstone’s final chapter.

The actress, who brought Beth Dutton to life in the hit western drama, is finally speaking out about how the series concluded after five intense, wildly successful seasons.

And while she remains proud of what they built, she’s not pretending the ending was smooth.

“It’s a shame it ended that way, but it did,” Reilly told The Sunday Times.

The End of an Empire

Yellowstone officially wrapped in December 2024 — but longtime fans will tell you, it didn’t go out the way it came in.

After dominating TV for four straight seasons, the show’s final run was overshadowed by off-screen tension and the early departure of star Kevin Costner. The result? A season many felt never quite found its footing.

Now, Reilly is confirming what fans long suspected: behind the scenes, it was messy.

“I’m just picking my words, because I’ve never really talked about it,” she said. “A lot went on behind the scenes that had nothing to do with me. I was just waiting — ‘When are we going back to work?’”

She didn’t name names, but her comments line up with widely reported friction between Costner and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

Costner had reportedly locked in a filming window to accommodate his Horizon film project. When Yellowstone's schedule changed, he allegedly requested more compensation.

Sheridan — famously secretive with scripts — refused to release the ending early, creating a standoff that eventually brought the series to a halt.

What could have been a creative compromise turned into a full-blown breakdown, with lawyers stepping in before either side backed down.

Still Grateful for Beth

Despite the chaos, Reilly says she remains thankful for Beth — a fierce, layered woman unlike most characters on television.

“Because she [Beth] is unapologetic, out there, flawed, damaged and brave,” Reilly explained. “Women are always asked to play strong role model types, while men can play the gnarliest characters and get away with it.”

Thankfully, fans haven’t seen the last of her.

Reilly is set to reprise her role in Dutton Ranch, the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff that will also bring back Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler.

Originally expected in late 2025, the series is now set for early 2026 — though no official premiere date has been announced.

But one thing’s for sure: Beth Dutton isn’t done yet.