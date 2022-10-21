Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is re-teaming with his friend and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves co-star Morgan Freeman for a new project, and he turned to social media to share his excitement by posting a throwback photo of the two cinema legends together.

Costner turned to Instagram on Oct. 13 to post a picture of himself and Freeman from the shooting of Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, a 1991 action that starred Costner as Robin Hood and Freeman as Azeem.

"Excited for another adventure with my friend @morganfreeman," Costner writes to accompany the photo.

Swipe to see another photo about Deadline's recent announcement of the pair's upcoming joint project, The Gray House, which finds Costner's Territory Pictures teaming with Freeman and Lori McCreary's Revelations Entertainment for a Civil War spy drama. The period piece will play out as a six-hour limited series via Paramount Global. Costner and Freeman's production companies are teaming with Big Dreams Entertainment’s founder Leslie Greif to produce the program.

According to Deadline, the story follows a group of women who formed a spy ring during the Civil War. A Richmond socialite and her daughter, a formerly enslaved Black woman and a courtesan put together a successful all-female spy ring in close proximity to Confederate High Command in The Gray House, risking their lives and freedom in the process. General Ulysses S. Grant reportedly credited the women for helping the Union win the war.

The project is right in Costner's wheelhouse, as his multiple Oscar-winning film Dances With Wolves was set in the Civil War era. He'll also explore that time frame again in another upcoming film titled Horizon, which marks his return to directing. Costner also starred in 2017's Hidden Figures, which told the story of a group of Black women who were instrumental in the success of NASA's space program, but whose contributions went largely unreported at the time.

“The Gray House is an untold true story of three amazingly brave abolitionist heroes of the Civil War, who just happened to be women," Costner says. "Having a passion for history, it’s always personally fulfilling to share richly layered stories about America’s unsung heroes. I’m delighted to join forces with my friends Leslie Greif and Morgan Freeman with whom I’ve had great success to produce this important, epic saga.”

Costner will executive produce The Gray House, while Rod Lake and Howard Kaplan will serve as producers for Territory Pictures. Alex Kerr will produce for Big Dreams Entertainment. Paramount Global Content Distribution is slated to distribute the limited series, which is set to start filming in the spring with Oscar-nominated director Roland Joffe at the helm.

Costner also returns to his role as John Dutton in Yellowstone's upcoming Season 5, which premieres on Nov. 13 on Paramount Network.

