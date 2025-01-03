Actor Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested.

Per TMZ, police responded to a domestic issue at a residence in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Wednesday (Jan. 1).

Authorities say the former Home Improvement star was involved in a physical fight and has since been charged with second-degree domestic violence.

Bryan's bond has been set at $10,000, which, at the time of this writing, he has not yet posted. TMZ reports that he is still being held at the Horry County Jail.

The actor's mugshot shows a laceration on his left cheek, as well as a few nicks on his upper lip and chin. It also appears that he has a red mark on his forehead above his right eye.

J. Reuben Long Detention Center J. Reuben Long Detention Center loading...

Zachery Ty Bryan's Run-Ins With the Law

Bryan's arrest in Myrtle Beach is his fourth run-in with the law in the last two years. In Feb. 2024 he was arrested for suspected driving under the influence in California. Eight months later, he was arrested for a second DUI in Oklahoma.

Prior to that, the television actor was arrested in July 2023 for alleged domestic violence in Oregon. He was charged with felony assault for violating the Abuse Prevention Act, meaning he was accused of assaulting someone who previously was granted a restraining order.

Star Tim Allen Shares His Thoughts About Zachery Ty Bryan

In 2023, Tim Allen shared his thoughts about his on-screen son. He told Hollywood Reporter at the time that he believed Bryan was a good kid, and he didn't understand what was going on with him.

"All you can do is step aside and let somebody go through their process," Allen said at the time. "At a certain point, he deviated from the guy I know to somebody who is reacting to situations that I had nothing to do with and can’t control ... I don’t know what happens when people get corrupted. You just don’t know."