Dierks Bentley's alter ego just got a little more real. His new band, Hot Country Knights, have announced a 2020 tour that begins in April.

The retro-hip '90s country group will hit the road for their One Knight Stand Tour beginning April 7 in San Diego, Calif. The tour will run for 12 dates before ending up in Nashville with a show at the Ryman Auditorium on April 29.

A humorous press release announcing the tour describes Hot Country Knights as "dedicated road warriors who have basically lived out of a van their entire existence." This marks the first national tour for the group, who recently released their first single, "Pick Her Up."

“The Knights started as a live band playing at a little place called Teasers on Two for Tuesdays, and they just couldn’t get enough of us down there in Murfreesboro," lead singer Doug Douglason [Bentley] explains. "We’ve got a little money now, so Barry did some work on the van. We got a few little outstanding legal issues handled so we are free and clear to cross state lines again. Yeah baby, the Knights are riding again!”

Hannah Dasher, Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack and Lainey Wilson will join the Knights on the road as support acts on various dates of the tour.

Tickets for the One Knight Stand Tour go on sale Friday, Feb. 7, at 10AM local time. Most seats will cost just $19. There are also VVVIP packages that include "a once-in-a-KNIGHT-time experience where fans will be dazzled with a dance lesson from the band, as well as early entry to the venues, exclusive merchandise items and more." Those packages cost $99. Details are available at the Hot Country Knights website.

Citi cardmembers will have exclusive access to a special presale that begins on Feb. 4 at 10AM local time via CitiEntertainment.com.

Hot Country Knights have also released a new song, "Asphalt," to coincide with the tour announcement. The "modern day drifter's lament" is accompanied by a video, and the group are slated to perform the new song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (Feb. 3) in their national television debut.

Hot Country Knights' 2020 One Knight Stand Tour Dates:

April 7 -- San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

April 8 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

April 9 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

April 16 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Joe's Sports Bar

April 17 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe's Live

April 18 -- Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Theatre

April 20 -- Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

April 21 -- Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 22 -- Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

April 24 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

April 25 -- Talladega, Ala. @ Talladega Superspeedway

April 29 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium