The hottest moms and dads in country music can do it all.

They write and record new music, do the interview rounds and even hit the road for extended world tours with their kids in tow — and sound and look good doing it!

Of course, the moms in country music almost certainly take the brunt of most parenting on the road, just as women mostly do in broader society.

You rarely see male country stars talking about feeding times on the road, or what it's like to rush to the stage after burping a baby and having them spit up on your shoulder right beforehand. But those stories are legion among the women of country music.

The hottest dads in country music are another thing altogether. What fans love about country music's fathers is how seeing them on social media with their kids lets them appreciate an entirely different side of some tough-guy singers.

It's so sweet to see guys who go out onstage and sing partying, drinking and cheating songs for a living pull aside their curtain on their own real lives, allowing fans a personal glimpse that makes them so much more relatable.

One of country music's hottest dads even dedicated an entire recording project to fatherhood!

Scroll through the pictures below to see our staff picks for the hottest moms and dads in country music, and hit us up in the comments section to tell us whether you agree or disagree.

