Don’t You Dare Call Luke Combs Short

If you ever had the thought that Luke Combs is short, he is here to tell you that you have it all wrong.

Combs took to X/Twitter to point out that an unofficial online bio about him is mischaracterizing his height.

This mini list of "facts" had Combs' height as 5 ft., 9 in. — a number that he obviously felt does him a disservice. The "Fast Car" hitmaker insists his driver's license says otherwise.

How Tall Is Luke Combs?

"5’9" is crazy work," Combs writes on social media, clarifying that he's "6 ft., 300 lbs. of beefcake here."

To be fair, 5 ft., 9 in. isn’t that short. In fact, the worldwide average height for men is actually 5 ft., 7.5 in.

In the United States, we run a bit taller, with the average height for males checking in at 5 ft., 9 in.

But is Combs really 6 ft. tall even?

Compare his height to Joe Rogan, who, according to Google, is 5 ft., 7 in. The country star easily has four inches on him in this photo:

So even if he's an inch or two shy of 6 feet tall (we believe you, Luke!), it's nothing a pair of boots can't fix.

