Missed the Northern Lights? You’ve Got Another Chance Tonight (and Tomorrow)

We rarely get second chances, but Mother Nature is giving us one. If you missed Monday or Tuesday night’s sky show, you’re in luck.

The Northern Lights — yes, those Northern Lights — are expected to show up again tonight (Wednesday, July 16) and even into tomorrow (Thursday, July 17) across parts of the U.S.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s Space Weather Prediction Center, the aurora borealis could be visible for back-to-back nights in select regions.

It’s a rare summer encore that’s lighting up the sky — and soon, your timeline.

Read More: Country Summer Songs: Chill Out With the 50 Best

NOAA says the auroras are expected to stretch farther from the poles than usual, becoming “brighter” with “more auroral activity,” and potentially “quite pleasing to look at” under the right conditions.

Where to Look for the Northern Lights

For the best chance at seeing those glowing waves, head somewhere dark with little to no light pollution. If you live out in the country, you’ve already got a head start.

States with the highest likelihood of visibility tonight include:

Alaska

North Dakota

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Northern Michigan (tip of the mitten)

Northeastern Washington

Northern Montana

When to Look

The best time to catch the aurora is between 10 PM and 2 AM local time, with activity usually peaking around midnight.

Helpful Tips:

Get as far away from city lights as you can

Let your eyes adjust to the dark (at least 15–30 minutes)

Look north

Snap a photo — your phone might catch more color than your eyes

A Moment You Won’t Forget

It’s rare to see the Northern Lights this far south during the summer — and to get a second (or third!) chance in one week? That’s almost unheard of.

So grab a blanket, find a quiet spot, and hope for clear skies. If the conditions line up, Mother Nature’s about to put on a show you’ll never forget.