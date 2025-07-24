Hulk Hogan’s Best Country Music Moments

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan might be best known for his time in the ring, but he also brushed up against the country genre on several occasions over the years.

When he has come out onstage or stepped into a country space, the genre welcomed him with open arms.

Hogan died on Thursday morning (July 24) at age 71.

TMZ reported that he went into cardiac arrest. Medics were dispatched to his home in Florida, but were unable to revive him.

As fans reel from the news of the wrestling titan's death, country fans are looking back at some of his standout moments with the genre and its biggest stars.

Here are Hogan's five best country music moments, ranging from times he appeared onstage to the moment he fake-married one of the genre's best-loved legends.

Hulk Hogan Helped Russell Dickerson Mount His RussellMania Tour

Russell Dickerson is such a big wrestling fan that he named a recent tour RussellMania. The singer also named Hogan as one of his Top 3 favorite wrestlers of all time.

Hogan personally co-signed the RussellMania Tour with a special hype-up video that Dickerson played for his crowd during the shows.

After news of Hogan's death broke, Dickerson shared that clip to social media, along with a remembrance of one of his all-time favorite wrestlers.

"Thank you to Hulk Hogan for inspiring so many people to be outrageously themselves!" the singer wrote.

"I can’t believe we got to work together in this lifetime," he went on to say. "Thank you Hulk for making time to take our show to the next level. What a life. You’ll be missed, Brother."

Hogan + Kid Rock Once Warmed Up President Trump's Crowd

Hogan was a passionate supporter of U.S. president Donald Trump — a political inclination that he shared with country-rock star Kid Rock.

Both stars took the stage on the fourth of the Republican National Convention last July, according to Forbes.

At the time, Hogan spoke about the recent assassination attempt on Trump, then ripped his shirt off and declared, "Enough was enough, run wild brother, let Trumpamania rule again."

Hogan Hopped Onstage With Jason Aldean

Aldean closed his 2023 tour with a bang in Florida, inviting Hogan up as a surprise guest for the final show.

Hogan strummed an acoustic guitar and blew kisses to the cheering crowd during the appearance, yelling, "Let me hear how much love you've got for JasonMania, brother."

He also stayed for a hug and a handshake with the singer before departing the stage.

After Hogan's death, Aldean's wife Brittany shared some backstage video of Hogan meeting their young son, Memphis. In the clip, Hogan autographs Memphis shirt before lifting him down to the floor.

"I know you don't know it yet, but that's one of the coolest things you'll ever do in life," Aldean told little Memphis after the fact.

Jelly Roll Once Serenaded Hogan's Wife

Turns out, Hogan was a big fan of Jelly Roll. Last summer, the wrestler was in the crowd during a pop-up show Jelly held in Tampa, Fla.

Not only that, but Jelly — a longtime, avid wrestling fan — treated him like the guest of honor. It was the wrestler's wife's birthday, and Jelly led the crowd in a rendition of "Happy Birthday" for her during the show.

Hogan Was One of Morgan Wallen's All-Time Best Walk-Out Guests

Morgan Wallen is known for his tradition of inviting superstars from the worlds of movies, sports and pop culture to join him in his stadium show walk-outs.

Last October, Wallen outdid himself in Tampa, Fla., when Hogan walked out with him during a stop on his One Night at a Time Tour.

Along with Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, Hogan walked out alongside Wallen, drawing big cheers from the crowd.

He Once Fake-Married Dolly Parton!

Perhaps the greatest country music moment of Hulk Hogan's life happened back in 1987, when he and Dolly Parton pretended to tie the knot during a TV sketch.

Okay, so it wasn't a real wedding — it was a comedic counterpart to a song Parton had written and recorded called "Headlock on My Heart."

But it did allow for lots of wrestling-specific lyrical puns from Parton, like the line, "I guess you could say he's pinned me down for a lifetime."