HunterGirl Names Names: Which Celebrity Was the Best Tipper?

HunterGirl's country music career is really starting to take shape as of late. After being runner-up on Season 20 of American Idol, she is far removed from her days playing local bars and honky-tonks in Nashville.

Recently, I had a long sit-down with her about life and what she is up to. She started playing Nashville at age 18, so I asked her about her best and worst days playing the bars.

"My worst night, the bar was packed, it was downtown on Broadway, and you know, there's always some fights downtown on Broadway," HunterGirl says. "It was like everybody fighting at once and I'm just sitting on stage playing 'Wagon Wheel,' like, 'Take me out of here!'"

Then, I asked her about her best night on Broadway. She lit up, and said:

"I was actually playing Losers, in Midtown, and Chris Young came in. I was having one of those really bad days where you're just overthinking everything and I remember him coming up and dropping $100 in and it made my day. I never got to tell him that."

She says if she ever gets the chance to meet Chris Young, she wants to tell him what that meant to her — it really changed her day around. It was so sweet, she says, and she was able to make rent that month because of it, so she wants to tell him thank you.

HunterGirl is currently on tour. She's hitting the road on select dates with Luke Bryan, Parmalee, Josh Turner and Luke Combs. Check out my full interview with Season 20 American Idol runner-up, HunterGirl on Taste of Country Nights, On Demand.

