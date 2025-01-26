I Tried George Strait’s Personal Hangover Cure — Here’s My Review

When you think of hangovers, I doubt the first artist that comes to mind is George Strait. But it seems like the King of Country has his very own cure for for hangovers that's been working for him for decades.

Nope, it's not a greasy burger or a tall glass of pickle juice. It's menudo!

"It’s very, very tasty," Strait says. "When I happen to have the occasional hangover, which I try not do, if I can get some menudo, that’s what I get."

Never heard of menudo? You're not alone. According to Wikipedia, this dish is a traditional, hearty and spicy Mexican soup with a red chili base and hominy. The main ingredient is beef tripe,aka the cow's stomach lining.

Though Strait says he doesn't have the need for a hangover cure too often, it makes sense that he occasionally runs into this problem: Strait's got his very own line of Codigo tequila. And as a native Texan, it's not a huge surprise that Tex-Mex cuisine is his go-to.

So I decided to give it a try. To be fair, I have never tasted this soup before, and I was stone sober while testing it out. So take my review with a grain of salt.

But Lord Almighty, was it awful.



If you are looking for an easier way to cure a hangover that doesn’t include awful soup or some hair of the dog, WebMD recommends that you drink plenty of water and rest.

The site also noted that drinking pear juice before consuming any alcohol is another way to make your morning after a little more pleasant.

George Strait may be the King of Country Music, but when it comes to this particular food choice, I couldn't disagree with him more.

Wood is host of the Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole, which can be heard every morning from 6-10AM CT on the Taste of Country app, on local affiliates where available and online at tasteofcountry.com.