As fans and crew continue to argue over whether or not we are getting another season of Yellowstone, you can toss some of your favorite Western TV show on the dinner table.

Maybe you are unaware, but Yellowstone has a full line of food, coffee and everything in between. Pretty much, if you want to eat and drink like a cowboy, there is something for you.

Now, I am pretty lazy, and I am always looking for an easy way to make lunch. So, I gave two different Yellowstone frozen meals a try.

The first, the "Rip’s Ranch Hand Beef and Cheese Pasta" meal, is packed with 37 grams of protein. It's a big meal with some kick (And yes, that is a little girl's hat and I did give it back)!

The second one I tried was the "Bunkhouse Braised Beef Stew," and not only was it lacking in a character name, but it also was low on potatoes.

It isn’t a shock that Yellowstone is in the food merch world — the shows yield an insane amount of money, with Taylor Sheridan saying his shows are worth more than a billion dollars.

Frozen food is a massive business in the United States, with Americans spending more than $160 billion in the last year, so it’s not a shock that Yellowstone is in there making some meals and dough.

Of course, if you are doing your best to keep up with everything in the Yellowstone and 1923 worlds, make sure you are keeping up with the Dutton Rules podcast.

Wood is host of the Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole, which can be heard every morning from 6-10AM CT on the Taste of Country app, on local affiliates where available and online at tasteofcountry.com.