Country singer Ian Munsick told us an epic story of how he had to halt a show to sign a corndog that came flying up on stage at him.

Munsick was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where host Evan Paul asked him what's the craziest thing he has had to sign — not knowing that the answer was going to be something he had to sign on stage during a show, not at a meet and greet.

Munsick said, "A few years ago at the Iowa State Fair was the craziest thing I've ever autographed while on stage. I autographed a corndog. It had ketchup on it and all the stuff, and I was like, 'Man, only at the Iowa State Fair do you autograph a corndog.'"

Get our free mobile app

We have heard in the past on Taste of Country Nights that Jason Aldean has autographed a prosthetic leg and someone's truck dashboard, but having a corndog tossed at you, mid-show, with the ask of autographing it is likely the wildest thing we have heard of interrupting a country concert.

Munsick laughed it off and picked up the ketchup-covered corndog, busted out a Sharpie and signed that bad boy.

We don't know what happened to said corndog after getting signed, but it might be framed and on someone's mancave wall right now, rotting away.

As far as Munsick goes, you can find him on the road playing a slew of shows until the end of the year, so there's still plenty of opportunity to toss your corndog or nachos up to him to get signed.

25 Most Important Country Men of the Last 25 Years This list of the 25 important country music men of the last 25 years includes five Hall of Famers. You'll also just as many relative newcomers, and a few artists who have seemingly had a hit every single year between 2001 and 2025.

The most important artist? It may not be obvious. Keep reading to see the 25 men who helped shape modern country music, including Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Toby Keith and more. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes