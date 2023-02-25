Jake Owen, Lauren Alaina + More Lead Star-Studded 2023 Live in the Vineyard Lineup

Country music is coming to wine country yet again in 2023 for the exclusive, three-day musical gathering, Live in the Vineyard Goes Country. The event is set for April 25-27 in Napa Valley, Calif., and Jake Owen leads the lineup as the featured artist. He will be joined by a list of nearly 30 artists and songwriters including Lauren Alaina, Wade Bowen, Brandy Clark, Jackson Dean and many more.

The event will kick off with an opening ceremony at Nickel & Nickel Winery on Tuesday, April 25, featuring performances from Hannah Ellis, Megan Moroney, Chase McDaniel, Aaron Watson and Warren Zeiders.

On Wednesday (April 26), Bowen, Dean, Lanco and the Band Perry's Kimberly Perry will be on hand to perform at the exclusive VIP Tailgate event. Owen will then close out Wednesday night with a concert at the Uptown Theater featuring Alaina, Griffen Palmer and Jake Worthington.

The three-day bash will conclude on Thursday (April 27), with a Send-Off Brunch at Regusci Winery featuring William Beckmann, Clark and Kat & Alex.

In addition to the listed events, Live in the Vineyard will feature private VIP performances with appearances from artists including Cody Belew, Dillon Carmichael, Dalton Dover, Catie Offerman, Levi Hummon, James Barker Band, Steven Keene, Kimberly Kelly, Tyra Madison, Meghan Patrick, MaRynn Taylor and Neon Union. Additional artists are to be announced.

Live in the Vineyard Goes Country Founder and FF Entertainment President Bobbii Jacobs says the annual event is meant to showcase both "emerging and established" talent in country music.

"Celebrating emerging and established artists and providing them with a platform to showcase their artistry is at the heart of LITVGC, and this year's lineup is a testament to that," she says. "From electrifying performances to raw, authentic lyrics, these artists are poised to take the music industry by storm, and I can't wait to see the impact they will have. Their passion, talent and drive are palpable, and we are thrilled to be a part of their journey toward success.”

Live in the Vineyard Goes Country is a private, invite-only event for music industry and radio members, but fans can join by winning a sweepstakes. For more information on how to win a ticket to Live in the Vineyard Goes Country, follow the event's official Instagram page.