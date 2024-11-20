Jamey Johnson Joins CMA Tribute to George Strait, Days After Arrest

Jamey Johnson is one of an all-star lineup of artists performing in tribute to George Strait at the 2024 CMA Awards.

Strait is receiving the CMA's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the Wednesday night (Nov. 20) awards show. Performing in tribute to the country music legend are some of its staunchest modern-day traditionalists.

Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson are also on deck for the performance. The CMA announced the artists contributing to the moment on Wednesday, just hours before the show.

Johnson's CMAs performance will take place just days after he was arrested on charges of speeding and drug possession in Tennessee.

The incident took place on Sunday (Nov. 17), while Johnson was driving north on I-65. Police reports indicate the trooper stopped him for driving 87MPH in a 70MPH zone. The trooper also reported finding "several" bags of marijuana in the vehicle, as well as more than 10 pre-rolled marijuana joints.

Johnson will face felony charges surrounding the incident. He was slapped with a Class E felony drug charge for possession "with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell the controlled substance." According to TN.gov, that charge is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or up to six years in jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.

It's not clear yet whether Strait will be on hand to collect his Lifetime Achievement Award in person. Awards show appearances from the country legend are relatively rare, but in the past, artists winning this prestigious honor have been on hand to receive their trophy.

The CMA does not hand out a Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award every year. It's reserved for artists who have reached the highest pinnacle of success and recognition in their careers, and icons like Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash and Kenny Rogers have received it in the past.

The last time Strait took the CMAs stage was in 2016 when he performed with Alan Jackson. He was most recently nominated at the show in 2014, when he was up for Entertainer of the Year, an award he's won three times over the course of his career.

The 2024 CMA Awards is set to take place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and air on ABC at 8PM ET. Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Peyton Manning will co-host the show.