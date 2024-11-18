Jamey Johnson was arrested in Williamson County, Tenn. on Sunday (Nov. 17), according to a report from News Channel 5.

Representation for the District Attorney's office also confirmed Johnson's arrest, though they didn't detail charges. However, the Mobile Patrol app lists that Johnson was charged with speeding and possession of drugs.

His bond was set at $5,000.

Details remain sparse about the incident as of Monday night (Nov. 18). There is no word on what, if any, official charges Johnson will face.

"We can confirm that Jamey Johnson was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 17 in Williamson County. The incident is still under investigation," the DA's written statement confirms.

Johnson's arrest comes just days after the release of his Midnight Gasoline album, which marked the singer-songwriter's first full-length release in 14 years.

He spoke to Billboard about that project, including one song called "Sober," which details his own story of addiction and sobriety. Johnson said in that conversation that his relationship with alcohol was "leading him down a dark path" by the time he quit entirely in 2011.

Johnson went on to say that he quit smoking marijuana in 2015, and he abstained from partaking in recreational THC use entirely for the next nine years. However, as of 2024, he says he'll occasionally "break out a joint" during writing sessions or other special times.

"I'm sober for the most part," he said, adding, "But I don't play games with alcohol."

Johnson is perhaps best known for his hit "In Color." He's been a staple of Nashville's traditional-leaning country scene for years, and a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2022.