Jamey Johnson didn’t realize he was colorblind until he was 19 years old and enlisting in the United States Marine Corps.

Johnson shared the story during an appearance on the Big D and Bubba radio show.

The “Macon” singer said, “I never knew I was colorblind until I went to get into the Marine Corps. They handed me that test with all the little dots on it and asked, ‘What number do you see?’”

Johnson continued, “I’m good at inventory, so I started counting them across and down. I was halfway through my count when I thought, ‘This guy’s getting a little impatient — who the hell else counts these sum b*****s this fast?’”

Calmly — though pushing through a small laugh — the country icon kept recalling the situation.

“He said, ‘Did anyone ever tell you that you’re colorblind?’ and I said, ‘No,’ and he said, ‘You don’t care, do ya?’ I said, ‘No, we’re getting into the Marine Corps today — I didn’t know about the color test.’”

The “In Color” singer then recalled a moment from his childhood when he sensed something was different, though he couldn’t quite piece it together at the time.

“When I was little, I remember watching the color TV for the first time and seeing The Wizard of Oz. They had this big slogan, See it in color, and that always stuck with me.”

Johnson gives a perspective into color blindness that only someone with the restriction can give.

"Something that I think colorblind people do naturally that you wouldn't think of is they learn how to get around the color blindness. They learn how to associate things."

"Instead of three different colors of pieces of paper, they might associate it with the size of the paper or that one of them has a folded over corner and stuff like that. Their brain is always working around the problem."

How Old is Jamey Johnson?

Jamey Johnson is 50 years old. He was born on July 14, 1975.

Is Jamey Johnson Married?

Yes. The singer-songwriter is married to Brittney Eakins, 33. They tied the knot earlier in 2025.

