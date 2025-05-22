Jamey Johnson Marries Brittney Eakins in Tennessee Quarry Wedding

Jamey Johnson is a married man. The singer and his love of six years, attorney Brittney Eakins, tied the knot in Williamson County's Graystone Quarry outside of Nashville on Tuesday (May 20).

According to People, the couple exchanged personal vows in a small private ceremony, with only close family and friends in attendance. They then held a larger ceremony with 350 guests nd exchanged traditional vows as country star Randy Houser officiated.

A number of big stars were on the guest list, including Ella Langley, Zac Brown, Oliver Anthony, Randy Travis and George Jones' widow Nancy Jones.

Kid Rock was also in attendance, and one of the wedding weekend's parties was held at Rock's downtown Nashville bar.

"The best thing about our wedding by far has been bringing together so many people that we love and putting them all in one place," said Johnson and his bride, who decided to hold their ceremony on a weekday in order to accommodate more of their musical friends' touring schedules.

Johnson's party of groomsmen also reflected his long, close relationships with artists in the music industry. Lee Brice and Jerrod Neimann were two of the groomsmen, and the best man for the ceremony was Jeremy Popoff of the rock band Lit.

Jamey Johnson's Wedding Venue Had Connections to His Country Music Career

According to a press release, Eakins says that her country music husband chose the quarry as their wedding venue, and that he has a "sentimental attachment" to the spot.

Johnson elaborates to People that in fact, he once worked at Graystone Quarry before music was even his full-time job.

"Around 2000-02, I worked for a company that pumped out rock quarries and mines so employees could go back to work after a rain," he recalls. "I took a pump out to that quarry one day after being in Nashville for about a year."

He would also go on to perform at the venue's amphitheater "several times" as a musician, but he didn't get the idea to host his wedding there until Nancy Jones told him that Graystone Quarry held wedding events.

All the Details of Jamey Johnson's Wedding

The couple chose "cowboy black tie" as their dress code for the ceremony, as "a nod to our Nashville family."

Johnson wore a Canali three-piece black tux with Lucchese boots, while Eakins wore a customized gown from Louisiana-based boutique Natasha Marie Bridal. They wore custom-made rings and involved the guests in a ring-warming ceremony before officially becoming husband and wife.

The food at the reception paid homage both to Johnson's Nashville connections — hot chicken sliders — and Eakins' Louisiana roots, with plenty of seafood and Cajun flair.

The cakes were another detail that the bride and groom used to showcase their individual personalities. The bride's cake was a dazzling, seven-tier, classic dessert with pearls piped around the sides and a lace pattern that matched Eakins' gown.

But even more memorable was the grooms' cake, which was wheeled out as a surprise to Johnson. It was a full-scale replica of his guitar, Ole Maple, including decorations that matched the signatures from other singers Johnson has written on the body of his instrument.

The couple shared their first dance to Chris LeDoux's "Look at You Girl," which Ernest sang live during the ceremony. That's a special song for Johnson, who has sung it at weddings in the past.

"Anytime I sing at a wedding, I ask if I can sing that song, and it is always the one the bride lands on," he explains.

How Did Jamey Johnson and Brittney Eakins Meet?

Johnson met his now-wife at Gov. Tate Reeves' inauguration at the State Capitol in Jackson, Miss. in 2019. Johnson was a friend of the Reeves family, and Eakins was working as a law clerk.

Apparently, she made quite an impression on the country singer-songwriter.

"I proposed the next day out in front of Walker's Restaurant," Johnson recalls.

Eakins declined his offer, countering that maybe they should go on a date instead. "He said, 'How about we skip the dating? Let's go ahead and get married and have some kids, and we'll talk about a date after that.'"

"The worst part is, he said it in a way where I couldn't tell if he was kidding or not," she remembers.

"He looked at me and said, 'You have no idea how long I have been looking for you,'" Eakins goes on to say.

They dated long-distance for five years, and finally, on March 1 2023, Johnson proposed again, just across the street from where the couple first met.

"I said yes this time!" Eakins relates.

The couple are planning a short honeymoon in the Bahamas before Johnson's tour schedule kicks off, with plans to take a longer trip to Europe later in the year.