Jamey Johnson Facing Felony Drug Charges After Arrest

Jamey Johnson has been slapped with a Class E felony drug charge after his arrest in Williamson County, Tenn. on Sunday (Nov. 17).

The Tennessean reports that the "In Color" singer was charged with drug possession "with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell the controlled substance." Johnson was also charged with speeding in the incident.

According to TN.gov, a Class E felony drug possession charge is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, or a sentence of up to six years in jail.

Middle Tennessee news station WKRN provided more details about the incident: Arrest records state that Johnson was pulled over for speeding on I-65 North, shortly before 10PM on Sunday night. The trooper indicated that Johnson was driving 87MPH in a 70MPH zone.

WKRN also states that the trooper reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle. Johnson allegedly confirmed that that was the odor the trooper could be smelling, and allegedly said he had "been around marijuana." The trooper reported finding "several" bags containing marijuana, as well as more than 10 pre-rolled marijuana joints.

Read More: Jamey Johnson Arrested in Tennessee

Johnson's arrest came just days after the release of his Midnight Gasoline album.

He spoke to Billboard about a song on that project called "Sober," where he chronicles his journey of addiction and sobriety.

Johnson said he quit drinking in 2011 and quiet smoking weed in 2015, remaining entirely sober for nine years. But now, in 2024, the singer says he'll occasionally partake in recreational marijuana consumption.

"I'm sober for the most part," he said during that interview, adding "But I don't play games with alcohol."

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court in Williamson County on Feb. 6.