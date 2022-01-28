Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser Rebooting Country Cadillac Tour for Part 2
Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser are looking to recreate the magic of 2021's sold-out Country Cadillac Tour with a second installment in 2022. The longtime friends will be sharing the stage for Part 2 this spring.
Billed as a "special acoustic performance" together, the Country Cadillac Tour will begin in Green Bay, Wisc., on March 24 and run through April 16, with a final stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. More dates will be added.
What makes the tour unique is the fact that both artists are on stage together and there is no supporting act. Johnson and Houser will sing songs, share stories and tell a few jokes. There also isn't a setlist or an agenda, which mean no two shows are alike.
The Country Cadillac Tour has been on the mind of both artists for a few years, but their busy schedules kept them from bringing it to fruition. After Part 1 of the tour, Johnson did some solo shows to close out 2021, while Houser jumped into the studio to work on a forthcoming album.
Johnson and Houser met in their early days of living in Nashville. In addition to pursuing their own careers, they worked together on various projects, including co-writing Trace Adkins' "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" during those years.
Tickets for the tour are on sale now.
Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser's 2022 Country Cadillac Tour Dates:
March 24 - Green Bay, Wisc. @ Epic Event Center
March 25 - Jackson, Mich. @ Michigan Theatre
March 26 - Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
March 27 - East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt
March 31 - Lorain, Ohio @ Palace Theater
April 1 - Nashville, Ind. @Brown County Music Center
April 2 - Mount Vernon, Kent. @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
April 3 - Evansville, Ind. @ Victory Theater
April 13 - Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre
April 14 - Salina, Kan. @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
April 15 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Orpheum Theatre
April 16 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Paramount Theatre