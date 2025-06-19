While Randy Houser is No. 1 in the hearts of countless fans across the globe, he may be in second place when it comes to his son, Huckleberry.

It's not that Huck doesn't like his dad's music, it's just that his allegiance appears to lie with someone else: Angus Young, the guitarist for the rock band AC/DC.

Huckleberry's love for the musician is more than just fandom, that's his "guitar hero." So, as any good father would do, Houser seized an opportunity to make his son's dreams come true and took him to see Young in action at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

"Took out little Angus to see his guitar hero," Houser's wife Tatiana writes on a joint post. "Core memories were made."

Included in the post is a photo of the family of three throwing up their "rock on" fingers while smiling for the camera. There are also a couple of videos of Huck in his best Angus costume, the iconic suit with the shorts, black dress shoes and long white socks, as well as a hat.

Watch Huck rock out in the video below:

Who Are Randy Houser's Children?

Houser and his wife of nine years have two children together: Huckleberry, 5, and Harlan, 2. The country singer also has a 10-year-old son named West from his previous marriage to Jessica Lee Yantz.

It appears that if any of Houser's kids will be following in his musical footsteps, it will be Huck. The 5-year-old not only loves music — as seen in the video above — he also has an affinity for being on stage.

Huck stole his dad's show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Oct. 2024. He gave a killer performance of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" for the roaring Colorado crowd, with his dad strumming alongside him.

19 Country Music Stars With a LOT of Kids Chris Stapleton, Merle Haggard, Three singers on this list have eight kids, while one country celebrity has an astonishing 13 children. See 19 country music singers with a lot of kids, including Zac Brown Glen Campbell and more.