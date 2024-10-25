Randy Houser's son Huckleberry is a rock star in the making! The county singer recently invited his five-year-old to join him on stage at Red Rocks Amphitheater for a special rendition of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down."

And little Huck absolutely slayed it!

In a video shared on social media, Huckleberry runs out on stage with a big smile on his face and gives his dad a big high five. In other clips we see the young singer grabbing the microphone and belting out the lyrics. Hauser sings along while strumming his guitar, proudly watching his son.

It's one of those videos you imagine resurfacing years down the road when Huckleberry is accepting his first CMA Award.

Watch him nail his stage debut below.

Why Randy Houser's Show at Red Rocks Was Extra Special

In the video's caption, Hauser shared a personal story about how much his show at Red Rocks meant to him. Evidently it was a place he visited with his father before he passed. He had never played the iconic venue before, but his dad was confident he would one day.

"Red Rocks was the last day trip my daddy and I took together the day before I took him to the hospital in Denver," he writes. "I was 21 years old and could only dream of getting to play here someday. He knew I would and told me I would."

"He wanted me to see it so badly," he continues. "He had just seen Pink Floyd there and it was important to share such a beautiful place for musicians and fans alike."

"I know he was smiling down as I got to share it with his grandson last night."

Who Are Randy Houser's Children?

Hauser is a father of three. His oldest son West, 10, he shares with his previous wife Jessica Lee Yantz. The two divorced in 2014. He has two sons Huckleberry, 5, and Harlan, 2, with his wife Tatiana, whom he married in 2016.