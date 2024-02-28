Two of country music's finest traditional vocalists showed up for Toby Keith in downtown Nashville on Tuesday night (Feb. 27).

Justin Moore and Randy Houser surprised the crowd at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, one of the most popular and eye-catching honky-tonks on Nashville's Lower Broadway strip. The country star pair hopped onstage together for a rousing tribute performance of Keith's "Should've Been a Cowboy."

With his robust, booming baritone, Houser was a natural fit to take lead on a Keith song, and Moore contributed powerful vocal harmonies as the crowd sang and danced along.

"Should've Been a Cowboy" has been a crowd-pleaser ever since Keith released it as his country career debut single back in 1993.

Of course, the song is especially significant now, just weeks after Keith's death on Feb. 5. As the country music community continues to mourn his passing, many of its stars have shared tribute performances: Luke Combs, Tim McGraw and Jelly Roll are just a few of the stars who remembered the late legend with a song.

Moore and Houser might seem like an unusual pair of artists to team up, since they aren't typically spotted hanging around Music City together. But a press release about the surprise tribute hints that fans just might hear more from the two of them in the near future.

How Did Toby Keith Die?

Keith died on Feb. 5 after battling stomach cancer for more than two years. He was 62 years old.

After announcing his diagnosis publicly in mid-2022, Keith spent several months out of the spotlight in order to undergo chemotherapy, radiation and surgery as he fought his illness. He returned to the stage for some one-off performances in 2023, and gave his last televised performance at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards, where he sang a gripping rendition of "Don't Let the Old Man In."

The star is survived by his wife Tricia Lucas, their three children and several grandchildren and extended family.