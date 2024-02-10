Tim McGraw Tributes Late Friend Toby Keith With Powerful ‘Live Like You Were Dying’ [Watch]
Tim McGraw took some time out from a show in Florida on Thursday night (Feb. 8) to pay tribute to his late friend, Toby Keith. McGraw enlisted the audience to help him out on a powerful rendition of "Live Like You Were Dying."
McGraw addressed his fans from the stage during his show at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, recalling how he and Keith got to know each other while playing shows together early in their respective careers.
"Having to guard him in basketball ... it wasn't a lot of fun, because he beat the sh-t out of you," McGraw shared with a laugh.
"He was a really, really good guy," he added. "A great artist, and I always respected how he did things his way and didn't care what anybody thought."
A visibly emotional McGraw asked fans to "bear with me if I don't get through it," asking them to accompany him as he dedicated the song to Keith and his family. The clip then cuts to the crowd singing the chorus to "Live Like You Were Dying," with McGraw letting them take the lead before joining in to bring the song to a powerful close.
See the entire performance:
Toby Keith died "peacefully" on Monday (Feb. 5), "surrounded by his family," according to a post on his social media pages. He had battled stomach cancer since late 2021.
"He fought his fight with grace and courage," the statement added.
Tributes from friends, colleagues and fans have come pouring in since news of Keith's death broke on Tuesday (Feb. 6).
Toby Keith's son, Stelen Keith Covel, turned to social media to share a tribute to his late father, calling him "the strongest man I have ever known."
Keith's daughter, Krystal Keith, also posted a heart-wrenching tribute, saying she is "shattered" by his death, but focusing on her gratitude for the many wonderful times they had together as a family.
