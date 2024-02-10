Tim McGraw took some time out from a show in Florida on Thursday night (Feb. 8) to pay tribute to his late friend, Toby Keith. McGraw enlisted the audience to help him out on a powerful rendition of "Live Like You Were Dying."

McGraw addressed his fans from the stage during his show at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, recalling how he and Keith got to know each other while playing shows together early in their respective careers.

"Having to guard him in basketball ... it wasn't a lot of fun, because he beat the sh-t out of you," McGraw shared with a laugh.

"He was a really, really good guy," he added. "A great artist, and I always respected how he did things his way and didn't care what anybody thought."

RELATED: Toby Keith's Top 20 Songs Prove He's a Country Icon

A visibly emotional McGraw asked fans to "bear with me if I don't get through it," asking them to accompany him as he dedicated the song to Keith and his family. The clip then cuts to the crowd singing the chorus to "Live Like You Were Dying," with McGraw letting them take the lead before joining in to bring the song to a powerful close.

See the entire performance:

Toby Keith died "peacefully" on Monday (Feb. 5), "surrounded by his family," according to a post on his social media pages. He had battled stomach cancer since late 2021.

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," the statement added.

Tributes from friends, colleagues and fans have come pouring in since news of Keith's death broke on Tuesday (Feb. 6).

Toby Keith's son, Stelen Keith Covel, turned to social media to share a tribute to his late father, calling him "the strongest man I have ever known."

Keith's daughter, Krystal Keith, also posted a heart-wrenching tribute, saying she is "shattered" by his death, but focusing on her gratitude for the many wonderful times they had together as a family.

Toby Keith's Sweetest Photos With His Wife, Tricia Lucus In 1984, Toby Keith married his love Tricia Lucus after three years of dating, and the couple remained together for the rest of his life. Over the years, they raised three children together. Keith adopted Tricia's daughter Shelley, who was born from a previous relationship, and they welcomed a daughter named Krystal and a son named Stelen. Take a look back at the couple's sweetest moments together through the years. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak

See Photos From Toby Keith's Final Shows in Las Vegas Toby Keith played three shows to a sold-out crowd at Las Vegas' Dolby Park on Dec. 10, Dec. 11 and Dec. 14, 2024. These shows would turn out to be his last. Amid his ongoing stomach cancer battle, the country legend died on Feb. 6 at the age of 62. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak

Toby Keith Dies: Jason Aldean, Luke Combs + More Stars React Toby Keith died at the age of 62 on Monday (Feb. 5) after a battle with stomach cancer. His death left the country music community mourning one of its most influential figures and talented songwriters. Here are some of the tributes and memories artists shared as they grieved Keith's passing. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak

Toby Keith's 20 Best Songs Prove He's a Country Icon Toby Keith reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart 20 times during his 30-plus year career, but some of this best songs were deep cuts.

Here are his greatest hits — the top songs from 19 studio albums and beyond.

Toby Keith died on Feb. 5, 2024 after a two-year battle with stomach cancer. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes