Toby Keith’s Son Posts Emotional Salute to ‘My Hero': ‘Strongest Man I Have Ever Known’
Toby Keith's son is opening up about his father's death at age 62, marking the first time one of Keith's family members has addressed his passing in public.
In a post to Instagram on Thursday (Feb. 8), Stelen Keith Covel calls his late father "My hero," writing in part:
"You are the strongest man I have ever known. A fighter. A true titan of your industry. My guiding star. My coach. My hero. An embodiment of the American Spirit."
"You are a man whose strength, prowess, and talent could only be trumped by his ability to be a father and husband ... You were my biggest champion and the guiding light in my darkest times. The best mentor a man could ask for," he adds.
"... You truly did it your way, from the starting gates to the finish line, and never apologized for it. The only thing I truly ever wanted in life was to make you proud. I promise I will continue to make you proud," Stelen vows, finishing with:
"It’s not goodbye forever; it’s just goodbye for now. I love you cowboy."
See the entire statement:
Toby Keith died "peacefully" on Monday (Feb. 5), "surrounded by his family," according to a post on his social media pages. He had battled stomach cancer since late 2021.
"He fought his fight with grace and courage," the statement added.
