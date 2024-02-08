Toby Keith's son is opening up about his father's death at age 62, marking the first time one of Keith's family members has addressed his passing in public.

In a post to Instagram on Thursday (Feb. 8), Stelen Keith Covel calls his late father "My hero," writing in part:

"You are the strongest man I have ever known. A fighter. A true titan of your industry. My guiding star. My coach. My hero. An embodiment of the American Spirit."

"You are a man whose strength, prowess, and talent could only be trumped by his ability to be a father and husband ... You were my biggest champion and the guiding light in my darkest times. The best mentor a man could ask for," he adds.

"... You truly did it your way, from the starting gates to the finish line, and never apologized for it. The only thing I truly ever wanted in life was to make you proud. I promise I will continue to make you proud," Stelen vows, finishing with:

"It’s not goodbye forever; it’s just goodbye for now. I love you cowboy."

See the entire statement:

Toby Keith died "peacefully" on Monday (Feb. 5), "surrounded by his family," according to a post on his social media pages. He had battled stomach cancer since late 2021.

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," the statement added.

