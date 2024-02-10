Jelly Roll was not only a fan of Toby Keith, but he was inspired by the legend's music like so many others. The country newcomer shared his grief publicly after Keith died on Feb. 5, sharing a cover of one of Keith's biggest hits.

“We covered ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’ at every show last year,” Jelly Roll writes in a tribute on his Instagram stories. “Toby inspired millions and I was one of them. RIP."

One fan posted video of Jelly Roll covering the '90s hit from one of his 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour stops. His rendition is spot on compared to the original. He brings the same grit in his voice and energy to the song that Keith did.

Jelly Roll doesn't have a tour lined up for 2024 yet, but it's likely that he'll keep Keith's song in his setlist for the festival dates he has scheduled. His cover will certainly have a more somber note to it in the future.

Other Toby Keith Tributes

The country music community has been coming out in droves to honor the late Keith. It seems that artists at just about every level have been inspired by Keith somehow.

In addition to heartfelt words on social media, there have been some other musical tributes. Luke Combs also covered "Should've Been a Cowboy" during a show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday (Feb. 6), just one day after Keith died.

How Did Toby Keith Die?

The "American Soldier" singer was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021. He died on Feb. 5. According to a statement on his social media, he died "peacefully, "surrounded by family. He was 62 years old.

