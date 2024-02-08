It's been a somber few days in the country music community after the death of country icon Toby Keith. The memories and tributes continue to pour in from the "Red Solo Cup" hitmaker's peers.

On Tuesday night (Feb. 6), Luke Combs played a private show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, dubbed "Living Lucky With Luke Combs," a multi-state lottery experience which was created by Combs, ECE & Atlas Experiences.

During the hour-long set, fans shouted out for Combs to play a Toby Keith song, and Combs was happy to oblige.

"I'm glad you guys asked, because we didn’t know if we should do a Toby song. It's good to know you love Toby's music as much as we do," he said.

Combs and his band were flying by the seat of their pants — this was unplanned, but a flawless execution nonetheless. The star and his band took a quick pause to go over the guitar licks of "Should've Been a Cowboy," with the crowd watching.

Combs then pulled up the lyrics of the song on his phone, and they began an emotional tribute to Keith.

"Should've Been a Cowboy" was a No. 1 hit for Keith in 1993.

This show came one day after Keith's death on Feb. 5, 2024 — and on the day the news was made public. Toby Keith had been battling stomach cancer for two years, and that's ultimately what took his life.

Combs' tour picks back up on April 12, in Milwaukee.

