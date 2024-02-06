Toby Keith Dies: Jason Aldean, Luke Combs + More Stars React

Fans and the country music community alike knew that Toby Keith was battling a serious illness, but it still came as a heartbreaking shock when the singer died on Monday (Feb. 5).

Keith was an inspiration to many of the biggest superstars working in the genre today. His prowess as a songwriter, his commitment to finding success on his own terms and his unwavering patriotism all made him a titan of country music — so it's no surprise that as soon as news of his death broke, tributes and remembrances began to pour in.

Southern rocker Kid Rock, a longtime friend of Keith's, appeared on Fox & Friends on Tuesday (Feb. 6) to remember the "Should've Been a Cowboy" star's life and legacy.

"He was such an incredible talent and he loved his family like he loved his country," Rock noted during the segment. "... He's gonna be missed."

Others, like Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Zach Bryan and Carrie Underwood, offered their thoughts on social media, remembering both Keith's talent and his kindness, generosity and undeniable spirit.

How Did Toby Keith Die?

Keith announced his stomach cancer diagnosis in June 2022 and bravely fought his illness, returning to the spotlight to accept the Icon Award at the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards in September 2023.

He gave an impassioned performance of "Don't Let the Old Man In" during that ceremony, and followed up the appearance by announcing three shows in Las Vegas for December 2023. Those performances would be his last.

Keith is survived by his wife Tricia, whom he married in 1984. The couple have two daughters, Shelley and Krystal, and one son, Stelen. Keith is also survived by four grandchildren and extended family.

