Wes Bentley’s ‘Yellowstone’ Co-Star Couldn’t Punch Him, Almost Punched Herself!

Yellowstone’s Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) have a volatile sibling relationship, one that often erupts into physical fights.

Beth holds her own and can pack quite the punch, so during press interviews ahead of the franchise’s new season, Taste of Country’s Adison Haager asked her "brother," actor Wes Bentley, what it's like to receive a punch from his coworker.

Watching Yellowstone, you’d assume Reilly is a seasoned fighter, but the physical combat you see on the show was actually her first rodeo.

“Our very first fight scene, I think was Kelly’s first fight scene in her whole career,” Bentley recalls.

"She was very concerned about things going wrong and her accidentally hitting me."

It's funny to hear that Beth — well, Reilly — was concerned and timid, considering her character on the show is anything but that. She really had a hard time committing to the act!

“To the point where during rehearsals, she was swinging so far away from me and so close to her that she almost punched herself,” Bentley explains, smiling at the memory. “She came in and swung right across her own face."

Luckily, the actor says that his on-screen sister has never actually punched him.

“She’s a great fight partner,” he says. "She’s a great screen partner. She’s so talented in a lot of ways that I sometimes catch myself watching her rather than being in the scene."

Yellowstone returned to television on Sunday (Nov. 10). Fans were immediately met death: Kevin Costner's character — show lead John Dutton — was killed off in the first few minutes.

This come as a complete shock for Taste of Country readers, as Luke Grimes — who plays Kayne Dutton — told Haager that the first episode was going to be epic.

“Big yes,” Grimes exclaimed when Haager asked if viewers will be shocked when they tuned in for the second part of Season 5. "Hard yes. It starts at a 10."

The part two of Yellowstone Season 5 will air every Sunday on Paramount Network at 8PM ET.