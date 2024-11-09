Yellowstone Season 5 returns to Paramount Network on Sunday (Nov. 10). Taste of Country interviewed cast members ahead of the premiere, giving a major hint of what to expect come Sunday.

In the trailer for Season 5, Part 2, fans are left with action packed scenes, questioning the fate of various cast members.

Luke Grimes — who plays Kayce Dutton on the hit series — shared that the first episode will blow fan’s minds.

“Big yes,” Grimes exclaimed when Taste of Country ’s Adison Haager asked if viewers will be shocked about Sunday’s episode. “Hard yes. It starts at a 10."

Grimes' wife on the show, Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton) was paired with the actor during the interview. She mirrored very similar sentiments as to what lies in store.

“I think so,” she shares. “Maybe in a big way. Epic yes — we are coming in hot right out of the gates.”

Which Stars Are Returning to Yellowstone in Season 5, Part 2?

Most of the principal cast of Yellowstone is returning for the second half of Season 5.

Fans can expect to see Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), Finn Little (Carter), Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd), Ryan Bingham (Walker), Ian Bohen (Ryan), Denim Richards (Colby), Gil Birmingham (Chairman Rainwater), Mo Brings Plenty (Mo), Dawn Olivieri (Sarah Atwood) and more in the final episodes of Yellowstone Season 5.

Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) appears prominently in the new season’s trailer. We had a chance to talk to him about his character and if he personally thinks Jamie is a villain.

“I struggle with this,” Bentley admits. “I am so close to the role that it’s hard to for me to see as a viewer. I’m like, 'Yeah, I am not sure what's so scary about Jamie.' Any time he’s truly done anything scary to me, he’s done because of the family. His instability is where Jamie is really dangerous.”

The new season of Yellowstone will air every Sunday on Paramount Network at 8/7c.