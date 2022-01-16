Jamie Lynn Spears is firing back at some comments levied at her by her older sister, pop monolith Britney Spears. The Zooey 101 star and country singer, who reflects on her complex family dynamic in her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, became embroiled in a public feud with her older sister after appearing on an ABC News interview airing in two parts on Good Morning America and Nightline.

In the interview, Jamie Lynn promoted her book and also offered some thoughts on Britney's 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November after a massive social push and rallying to "Free Britney." In the interview, Jamie Lynn said she tried to help Britney end her conservatorship, maintaining that she'd always been supportive of her sister but mentioning that Britney's mental health had sometimes been "erratic."

But after the interview came out, Britney took to Twitter with some objections to her sister's narrative, explaining that it bothered her that Jamie Lynn described her behavior as "out of control."

"She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time...so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense???" the singer wrote, going on to address another point from the interview that bothered her. "[The interviewer] mentioned 'Why did [I] accuse [Jamie Lynn] of doing remixes to [my] songs...I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!!!"

Jamie Lynn responded to these criticisms with a lengthy social media post of her own, this time on Instagram: In the statement, she shared her disappointment at Britney's decision to let the feud play out publicly, saying that she's "always been there" for her older sister.

"It's become exhausting when conversations and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media," she writes.

"Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that because now it's getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats as a result of their aunt's vague and accusatory posts," Jamie Lynn continues. "Especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to."

Jamie Lynn also responded to Britney's claim that her memoir was being put out "at my expense." "I hate to burst my sister's bubble, but my book is not about her," she goes on to say. "I can't help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister."

While she concluded her statement by saying she didn't "want drama," Jamie Lynn also made it clear how important it was to her to stand up for her side of the story. "No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be there for her," she adds. "It's time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long."

Things I Should Have Said comes out on Jan. 18.

