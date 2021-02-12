Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out in Support of Sister Britney Spears, Tells Media to ‘Be Kind’

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out after the release of a documentary about her sister, Britney Spears, called Framing Britney Spears.

The younger Spears — an actress and country singer — posted her reaction to the film via Instagram Stories on Friday (Feb. 12), with a message to the media that asks for kindness and compassion.

"Dear media, try not to repeat the mistakes of your past. Look where that got us. Do better," Jamie Lynn Spears writes in a black-and-white text box. "Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always."

Her post comes a week after The New York Times' Britney Spears documentary aired on on FX. Directed and produced by Samantha Stark, Framing Britney Spears is an investigative look into the conservatorship the pop megastar has been under since 2008.

Additionally, the film shines a light on the topic of mental health and the public ridicule and harsh media criticism Spears fell victim to during her rise to superstardom as a young woman. The documentary has been trending on social media for days, furthering the #FreeBritney movement, with many calling for the media to apologize to the music icon. Billboard reports that the documentary has been tweeted about more than a million times.

The "Baby One More Time" singer herself has commented on its release, writing on Instagram: "KINDNESS, AMERICA .... PASS IT ON."

Kacey Musgraves is among the many artists who've been vocal after watching the documentary. The "Follow Your Arrow" singer shared her support for Spears via social media, telling fans to watch the documentary. "Never has one person been so used and abandoned by every facet around her," Musgraves says. "My heart goes out to her. She has always been such an inspiration to me my whole kid/teen life. Wish she could get a redo."

Jamie Lynn Spears' post arrives one day after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled that wealth management firm Bessemer Trust Company will continue to serve as co-conservator of Britney's finances along with her father, Jamie Spears, according to Entertainment Tonight.