Jamie Lynn Spears has found her next project. The actress-turned-country-singer returns to her acting roots with a role in an upcoming Netflix show Sweet Magnolias, based off a book series by Sheryl Woods.

The novels translate into 10 episodes for the show's first season, which is set in the fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina, and focuses on three childhood best friends — Maddie Townsend, Dana Sue Sullivan and Helen Decatur — and the trials and tribulations they face in love, family and striving for their dreams as they navigate adulthood together. The series stars Monica Potter, known for her work in Parenthood, Brooke Elliott of Drop Dead Diva fame and Heather Headley, a Tony Award-winning theatre actress and singer, in the leading roles.

Deadline reports that Spears is set to play a character named Noreen Fitzgibbons, a young woman looking to improve her life by becoming a nurse in Serenity after a series of poor life decisions.

Spears began her career as a young actress on Nickelodeon's youth-oriented sketch comedy show All That, serving as a member of the cast from 2002-2004, before moving on to her breakout role starring as the lead character in Zoey 101. Spears later turned her focus to country music, releasing her debut single "How Could I Want More" in 2013 followed by her EP The Journey. She also co-penned Jana Kramer's hit "I Got the Boy."

"Mama’s going back to work y’all. Can’t wait for y’all to meet Noreen!! I fell in love with this story, and so excited I get to be a part of telling it," she writes on Instagram of her acting return.

The show also features Chris Klein of American Pie and The Flash and Justin Burning of Good Behavior. Woods with serve as executive producer alongside Sheryl J. Anderson and Dan Paulson. A release date has yet to be announced.

