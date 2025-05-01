Netflix Reveals Massive Change Coming to ‘Sweet Magnolias’ in Season 5

Sweet Magnolias has been confirmed for an upcoming Season 5, and according to Netflix, there is a huge change coming to the beloved family drama.

Will There Be a Sweet Magnolias Season 5?

Yes. As Deadline reports, Netflix renewed Sweet Magnolias for Season 5 on April 23. The announcement did not clarify whether the fifth season would be the show's last.

What Is Sweet Magnolias?

Sweet Magnolias is a smash-hit romance series on Netflix, based on a beloved series of books by Sherryl Woods.

The story follows lifelong friends Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott), and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) as they navigate relationships, families and careers in the fictional small town of Serenity, S.C.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher was well-known to country audiences long before Sweet Magnolias. She played Cheyenne Hart-Montgomery on Reba from 2001-2007.

What Change Is Coming to Season 5 of Sweet Magnolias?

Sweet Magnolias is going to bring the biggest change to the show we've seen yet in Season 5.

Up until now, the three friends have been inseparable through all of life's ups and downs. However, in Season 5, Maddie is accepting the offer of her dream job — which requires her to move to New York City, meaning the friends will be separated for the first time in their lives.

“We are thrilled to let the Magnolias take Manhattan,” Sweet Magnolias showrunner and Executive Producer Sheryl J. Anderson tells Tudum. “Not only is this adventure huge fun, it’s also an opportunity to explore the facets of their relationships in a new context. While it’s crucial to have true friends in day-to-day life, it’s priceless to have them supporting you when you leap out of your comfort zone.”

When Will Season 5 of Sweet Magnolias Start?

Netflix has not yet revealed the premiere date for Sweet Magnolias Season 5. The season will feature 10 episodes.

