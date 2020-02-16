Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Injured in Recess Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears ushered in the holiday weekend Friday by posting a photo of her 11-year-old daughter Maddie holding up a bandaged wrist, having sustained what Spears termed a "little accident at recess."

Spears assured fans that Maddie is fine ("nothing too serious") but admitted that "This one keeps us on our toes, no matter what the occasion is." She thanked all concerned friends, family and fans, and added a #HappyValentinesDay hashtag.

All children's accidents are nerve-wracking for moms, of course; but Spears has extra reason to worry over her eldest daughter — having been through an unimaginably scary incident in 2017 when Maddie was involved in an ATV accident at the family's home in Kentwood, La. Maddie had been trying to avoid running over a drainage ditch and overcorrected, running the ATV she was driving into a pond. The young girl remained submerged for a couple of minutes until first responders rushed to the scene and freed her.

Maddie made a full recovery, but Spears still remembers the horror of that February Super Bowl Sunday afternoon. "It was the day my whole world stopped," she noted in a recent Instagram post, recalling the fateful event. "It started like most Sunday’s, going to church, visiting family, to suddenly trying to save my daughters life, to them taking her away, to us believing we had lost her forever, and it literally felt like the world stood still around me.

"I have never spoken fully in detail about that day, and the events that followed, but what I will share is that God blessed us with a true miracle," Spears noted.

Compared to that terrible incident, Maddie's bandaged wrist is thankfully no more than business as usual for any parent of an active child. Spears is also mom to Maddie's little sister Ivey, who will turn 2 in April.