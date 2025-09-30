Jason Aldean has revealed that he has been in his share of bar fights back in the day — and he didn't always come out on top.

Aldean appeared on Taste of Country Nights, and we asked if he has ever been in a bar fight.

The "Whiskey Drink" singer said, "I've been in a couple, yeah."

We then asked if he was punched in the face in those fights, to which he said, "Oh yeah. Ya know, you take some, you throw some. It's been quite a while, but yeah, it's happened in the past."

Now, if Aldean knew he was about to get into a bar fight, we wanted to know which country artist he would want on his side for the matchup.

Get our free mobile app

"I'd probably take Brantley [Gilbert]," he revealed. "I feel like me and Brantley could do some work, so I'll take him."

Gilbert is a solid choice to have on your side if you find yourself involved in a bar fight. He is enough of a bada-s to warrant someone giving up before a punch is even thrown.

Gilbert has even previously jumped into the crowd to fight someone, so we know he will go if he has to.

While Aldan's bar fighting days might be in the past, if you do happen to be in a bar and see Gilbert and Aldean hanging out together, you might want to keep your eye on them.

How Many No. 1 Songs Does Jason Aldean Have?

Jason Aldean currently has a whopping 30 No. 1 songs on the country charts over his storied career.

How Old Is Brantley Gilbert?

Brantley Gilbert is 40 years old and was born on Jan. 20, 1985.

40 Photos of Jason Aldean Young Jason Aldean exploded onto the country music scene in 2005 with his first hit "Hicktown," which shot to No. 10 on the country charts. Since then, the megastar has released 11 studio albums and has had 27 songs reach No. 1. Let's take a look back at a young Jason Aldean, when he was just getting started. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul