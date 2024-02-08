Jason Aldean's empire of Kitchen + Rooftop Bar locations is growing.

After the success the brand has seen in two Tennessee spots, the country singer has announced plans for a Pittsburgh location.

The new spot will be located in the North Shore area at 393 North Shore Drive and is expected to open its doors to the public in 2024. A soft opening is will take place in the coming weeks, with the grand opening in March.

What Can Fans Expect at Jason Aldean's Bar?

The bar will reportedly feature a dining area, two bars, a large patio and alive music stage in its expansive 10,000-square-foot space. Similar to the other locations, the menu will center around some of Aldean's favorite Southern dishes, like pot roast and mac and cheese.

“I love coming to Pittsburgh and the state of Pennsylvania to perform, some of the best country music fans in the world are in the area,” the singer says of the project. “I’m proud to have a permanent destination where fans can stay connected to my music, hear great country music any day of the week, and sit back and enjoy some of my favorite food and drinks. I can’t wait to get up there soon to celebrate with Pittsburgh."

"It’s going to be a great time.”

Where Are Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar Locations?

Aldean opened his first Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in 2018 in downtown Nashville. His vision was to create a space for music lovers to congregate while enjoying great food and drinks. Five years later, he opened his second location in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

The "Try That in a Small Town" singer is one of several country artists with their own bar or restaurant. Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church and Garth Brooks are just a few names who have built their own entertainment venues in Nashville, while Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Jimmy Buffett have expanded their brands into other cities and states.