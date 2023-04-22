Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, turned to social media to share some jaw-dropping photos from their recent trip to the Caribbean, where they spent some relaxing time for the first time since the pandemic.

The couple took a trip to Turks & Caicos, where they've made stops in the past. It's their first visit to the island paradise since the pandemic, and Brittany mentioned in the comments on her own post that authorities dropped the standing vaccine mandate they had previously required to visit the area on April 1.

"The most beautiful water in the world #turksandcaicos," she writes to accompany a picture of herself giving her daughter, Navy Rome, a sweet kiss on the beach. "Glad to be back home."

She also shared a video that extols all the natural wonders of the area, showing some highlights of their trip:

She shared one final photo from the sun-splashed vacation, depicting herself and her famous husband posed on the beach.

Aldean also posted to his own Instagram, sharing another photo of the couple, a family picture with daughter Navy and son Memphis, and a fun father-and-son shot sitting on the beach with Memphis.

Aldean's set to launch his 2023 Highway Desperado Tour in Bethel, N.Y., on July 14. The trek will run through Oct. 28, when it wraps with a performance in Tampa, Fla.