Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany go big or go home when it comes to their Halloween costumes. Last year, the couple got the whole family involved, really going all out to channel the hit reality television show Tiger King.

For Halloween 2021, they recreated a very famous couple once again, with a music video to add to their bit.

"Happy Halloween from Kenny and Dolly Aldean,” Aldean writes on Instagram to accompany a music video. That’s right: The couple morphed into the iconic pairing of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

Together, they lip-synched to Parton and Roger’s hit “Islands in the Stream," with Aldean wearing a black-and-white tux, white wig and a beard to mimic Roger’s signature look.

Brittany also went all out to replicate Dolly in a big-and-blonde curly wig. "In case y’all need more😎,” Brittany says on Instagram with a snapshot of the couple all dressed up:

Fellow country artists and friends of the couple flooded the comments — artists to comment on the post included Michael Ray, Randy Houser and Ernest. Many praised the Aldeans for winning best Halloween costume for yet another year, and even joked that they want to see a Christmas version next.

Aldean was in Orange Beach, Ala., on Halloween — a stop on his Back in the Saddle Tour — so, trick-or-treating for his youngest kiddos, Memphis and Navy, meant going door to door tour bus style. The two kiddos dressed as a hippo (Memphis) and horse (Navy). Brittany captured video of the adorable pair picking out candy during their trick-or-treating extravaganza.

"We might not be home to trick or treat, but we sure do have the most amazing tour family!! Thanks for making this day so special for our kiddos," she says in a post on Instagram.

In the comments section of the same post, Aldean thanked his touring family for making the night special for his kids: "Best road crew/family in the biz. Thank y’all for doing this for them."

