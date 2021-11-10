Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood delivered their new duet at the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

Positioned in front of a dramatic backdrop of rubble and a destroyed grand piano, the pair belted it out for "If I Didn't Love You." Released in July, the single was a last-minute addition to Aldean's forthcoming double album, Macon, Georgia. The first disc, Macon, is due out on Friday (Nov. 12), while Georgia will arrive on April 22.

Earlier in the ceremony, Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher were subtle targets of a pointed joke from host Luke Bryan during his opening monologue. Earlier this week, Fisher earned backlash for his comments on vaccine mandates — a statement which Underwood also publicly supported with a 'like.'

Aldean isn't nominated in any categories at the 2021 CMA Awards, while Underwood is up for the night's top honor, Entertainer of the Year.

The Country Music Association held the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, hosted for the first time by Luke Bryan, returned to the venue — its home since 2006 — after one year at Music City Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.