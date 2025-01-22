Jason Aldean Speaks Out About Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance

After a rocky start to her Trump presidential inauguration performance due to technical difficulties, Carrie Underwood has yet to break her silence and make a statement.

That didn't stop fellow inauguration performer Jason Aldean from making a comment about her performance.

Aldean was a guest on Fox & Friends the morning after the inauguration, where he was asked about her performance. Underwood ended up singing "America the Beautiful" a capella after her accompanying music failed.

"I mean, first of all, it’s a hard song to do anyway, and when you’re supposed to be singing to a track, and that’s what gives you pitch reference for the song. And to not have that for her to just kind of say, ‘All right, listen, we’ll go.'"

The "Try That in a Small Town" singer continued singing Underwood's praises.

"I mean, that’s a big move and that’s a pro move on her part, so I thought it was great."

Performing at an event that big had to give Underwood some jitters beforehand. The fact that she was able to go out there and tackle the awkward moment like a boss is for sure seen by fellow artists like Aldean.

There was some drama at Aldean's inauguration performance as well. He stopped his show in the middle of a song to help a fan who was having an apparent medical emergency.

Country music was represented well at the inauguration of President Trump on Monday (Jan. 20), despite the difficulties and obstacles thrown in front of the artists.

40 Photos of Jason Aldean Young Jason Aldean exploded onto the country music scene in 2005 with his first hit "Hicktown," which shot to No. 10 on the country charts. Since then, the megastar has released 11 studio albums and has had 27 songs reach No. 1. Let's take a look back at a young Jason Aldean, when he was just getting started. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

Top 50 Jason Aldean Songs: His Greatest Hits + Best Deep Cuts The best Jason Aldean songs are spread out among his 11 studio albums. Find singles and deep cuts from his self-titled debut album high on this list, right alongside more recent hits and duets from Macon and Georgia.

Taste of Country asked readers for input and did a deep dive into Aldeans' full catalog of songs to identify those worthy of this top songs list, and those that simply aren't. Spoiler alert: A few radio singles are missing, and several album tracks rank inside the Top 20. Sales and chart success helped us round out the Top 50. Do you agree with No. 1?