Here’s How Jason Aldean Makes a Charcuterie Board For His Wife

Ethan Miller, Getty Images/Brittany Aldean, Instagram

Most country fans know Jason Aldean for his talents onstage, but apparently, he's a pretty decent entertainer in the kitchen, too.

The singer's wife Brittany really posted video of Aldean's attempt at a charcuterie board -- or as the singer calls it, a "charc board" -- and it might not be too fancy, but it's got all the essentials.

Salami, cheese and Ritz crackers are the basics of the singer's plate, with a handful of tortilla chips and salsa sprinkled in for good measure. Of course, you can't forget the olives when you're making the perfect charcuterie board, and Aldean tosses a handful into a coffee cup to round out this plate.

"I feel like if my guys were coming over I'd just kinda do it like that," Aldean says, tossing a sleeve of Ritz crackers onto the board still in the package.

"But since Britt's being judgy," he continues, opening the cracker sleeve. "I feel like I need to, you know, make it look decent."

The salsa container doesn't get the same effort, though. "You don't wanna open it. It might spill," Aldean reasons.

Finally, Aldean shows the finished product off to the camera, saying, "I'm a man of many talents, baby."

"The most gourmet charcuterie board you ever did see," Brittany jokes in the caption of her post.

Even though Aldean's charcuterie board looks pretty tasty, this dish probably won't make it onto the menu of the singer's bar and eatery anytime soon -- and his deadpan service could use a little work, too.

